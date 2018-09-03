During Organ Donation Week NHS Borders is urging anyone not already signed up to the donor register to consider doing so and give hope to the 550 Scots waiting for a transplant.

Dr David Love, clinical lead for organ donation at NHS Borders said: “By registering on the NHS Organ Donor Register you could give up to seven people a second chance at life. This is an opportunity for many of us to truly give a gift of life.

“Deciding whether or not to become a donor after you have died is a very personal matter and it’s important that you make your own decision and share that decision with those closest to you. Telling your family is just as important as registering and can save them unnecessary distress during an already difficult time.”

Over half of the Scottish population has already signed up but less than 1% of deaths in Scotland happen in circumstances where the person is able to donate their organs. To find out about the NHS Organ Donor Register: www.organdonationscotland.org