New year dip in the Tweed

A quick dip in the Tweed was enjoyed by a few hardy souls from Birgham on new year’s day.

There was a fantastic turnout of swimmers and spectators for the dip, which although icy was held in glorious sunshine.

Unfortunately the plan to go right across the river and first foot in Carham had to be abandoned for safety reasons because the river was swollen but the swimmers intend trying again in 2019. By then Carham’s plans for a massive battle re-enactment on July 7-8 to mark the 1000th anniversary of the Battle of Carham in 1018, will have been fought.

On hand to ensure that the event went ahead safely were members of the Borders Water Rescue Team, who took to the water to keep the dippers safe. Everyone was very appreciative of the volunteers giving up their time on New Year’s Day to help.

A team from The Fishermans Arms in Birgham were among those taking an icy dip and they were doing it to raise money for the Margaret Kerr Unit at the Borders General in memory of Suzanne Foster.

The funds raised are to help others to receive the same support and care that Suzanne received in the Margaret Kerr Unit.

You can add your support via their JustGiving page @ www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fishermans-arms?utm_id=1&utm_term=EAprkxanm-

Feedback to the organisers of the new year’s day dip in the Tweed suggests that the 2019 dip will be even bigger.