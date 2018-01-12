New recruit for Reiver Recruitment

A recruitment consultant who has recently moved to Coldstream to work at Reiver Recruitment’s newly opened Berwick office is loving her new life.

Gill Murray turned her vision for 2018 into reality, by moving from Glasgow to the Borders and starting a new job.

“After only two months, we have felt so welcomed by everyone we have met,” said Gill.

“The move, for me and my husband and our well-travelled cat and dog, was to get us away from the routine we were in, the stresses of city life and to sample life living in a village community, joining in local activities and creating a whole new circle of friends and work colleagues.

“People have been so kind and helpful to us and we are feeling more relaxed and prepared to enjoy life at a different pace.”

Gill’s role with Reiver Recruitment, includes meeting company representatives to establish what their needs are in terms of finding the right person for a role and then meeting candidates and taking them through the preliminary stage of recruitment before recommending them to suitable companies for interview.

“I have worked in recruitment and employability for many years and I love helping and advising people find their next job/career move,” she added.

“I have holidayed in the Borders for many years, a factor that prompted my decision to come and live here.

“The position at Reiver Recruitment was about being in the right place at the right time and sharing the same beliefs and work ethics as Eileen (Pheasant).

“Reiver is a personal company, no-one is a corporate number. We take the time to build relationships with candidates and clients alike and this is one of our greatest assets.”

Managing director Eileen Pheasant commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Gill on board.

“Our reputation is based on matching the right candidate with the right client, something that all the team here at Reiver Recruitment are dedicated fully to.

“In 2018 we aim to continue and build on this key aspect and continue to supply the best calibre of staff available in the region to local businesses.”