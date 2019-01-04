New plan to look after Borders carers

A draft plan to provide support for carers in the Borders is currently being drawn up and members of the public are being asked for their input.

The Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership plan sets out proposals for supporting the health and wellbeing of adult carers and helping to make caring in the Borders more sustainable.

It is based on five key ambitions that will enable carers to have improved health and wellbeing, feel they can manage their caring role, feel they are valued by services, are able to plan for the future and have support to maximise their finances and benefits.

It builds on the region’s previous plan Caring Together 2018/19, with comments received on that plan incorporated into the revised version.

The consultation is open until February 8, 2019 and all feedback is welcomed.

Rob McCulloch-Graham, chief officer health and social care integration, said: “The partnership is deeply committed to not only providing services that support the health and wellbeing of carers in the Borders but also enabling them to participate in and contribute to the communities they live in.

“The strategy sets out a range of proposals that will help us to achieve this, along with our overall aim of doing all we can to improve and develop opportunities for carers.

“It has been developed with input from a wide range of local stakeholders who are to be thanked for their contributions. What we need now is for people to consider the plan carefully and provide their comments. Their feedback is extremely important so we can make sure we have everyone’s views on the proposals.”

Lynn Gallacher, Borders Carers Centre manager, added: “In these difficult economic times it is more important than ever that carers have a strong voice and are aware of the support that is available to them and how to access it.”

The plan and online questionnaire are available at: www.scotborders.gov.uk/carersplan