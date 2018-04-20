New owners for Eyemouth hotel

Glenerne Guest House in Eyemouth is the third tourism business to be snapped up by a couple who moved to the town in 2012.

Gary and Zoe Steenvoorden moved to Eyemouth from Lincolnshire and their first purchase in the coastal town was the Home Arms. They later added the Ship Inn to their portfolio and Glenerne, which used to be called Churches Hotel, in Albert Road is their most recent purchase.

The couple visited the Berwickshire coast for diving holidays for a number of years and after 20 years they decided to make Eyemouth their home.

Gary Steenvoorden, owner of The Glenerne Guest House, said: “The Glenerne Guest House marks the latest addition to our growing family tourism business in Eyemouth. My wife and I visited the town regularly over a period of 20 years, and our interest in the area resulted in us moving permanently to Eyemouth in 2012.

“We’re grateful to Royal Bank of Scotland for the funding and continued support of our business. We now look forward to being able to put our own stamp on the guest house, which offers visitors a luxurious but affordable hotel option when visiting Eyemouth, and is within close proximity to the popular beach.”

Diving is still very much part of their lives as they build up their tourism business and as well as the three guest houses the couple also operate a boat which is chartered to divers visiting the area.