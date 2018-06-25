Border Search and Rescue Unit has taken delivery of a new off-road ambulance after several years and a lot of fund-raising.

The new Mercedes Sprinter EU6 316 CDI has been fitted out to the team’s specifications and has plenty of space for kit, stretcher, casualties and team members inside.

As well as donations from a huge number of people, the team want to thank Mercedes for giving them a generous Mountain Rescue discount, The Joicey Trust who donated £3000 to the vehicle fund, and to Kelso and Duns Co-ops who have recently supported them as their local charities with money raised going directly into the fund.

The team will be doing some familiarisation training over the coming weeks and will be taking the Sprinter along to local events; providing first aid cover for the Eildon Hill Race and for Duns, Jedburgh, Kelso and Coldstream ride-outs.