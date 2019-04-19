New location for Eyemouth Post office

Eyemouth Post Office has been officially re-opened in its new home at McColls, Eyemouth Filling Station, on Coldingham Road.

John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, cut the ribbon on Friday April 12. and said: “I’m very pleased to be able to officially reopen this new branch, which has restored much-needed services to Eyemouth. I wish the team every success for the future and would urge residents to support their local post office by using the new branch as much as you can.”

The new branch offers customers services, from posting letters, parcels collection and returning online shopping items, banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

It will be open from 6am-10pm, Monday to Sunday - 112 hours of Post Office service every week - making it easier for customers to visit at a time which is most convenient to them.

Chief operating officer for McColl’s Retail Group, Dave Thomas, said: “We are delighted with our new Eyemouth Post Office. The branch offers a wide range of Post Office services alongside our extensive retail offer. The additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store, providing an excellent service for the local community.”

Mark Gibson, Post Office external affairs manager said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to Eyemouth. This will make it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”