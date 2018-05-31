New ice facility for Eyemouth harbour

A new ice plant and conveyor system, to provide fishing vessels with ice, is being installed at Eyemouth harbour this summer.

There has been no ice produced at the harbour since March 2016 “for reasons beyond the control of the harbour trust” but now, thanks to a £91,264 European Maritime & Fisheries Fund (EMFF) grant, Eyemouth Harbour Trust is installing a new ice production facility which they will own and operate.

Various options were looked at, including refurbishing the obsolete plant but the costs were prohibitive, leading the harbour trust to apply for the EMFF grant from Marine Scotland. Work starts this summer on installing the new ice making facility and conveyor delivery system to supply ice to local and visiting fishing fleets, making use of the former ice bunker building.

Councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for business and economic development, said: “The fishing industry and harbour make a really important contribution to the local Eyemouth economy. The removal of the existing outdated equipment and introduction of new, energy efficient modern ice plant equipment will help to sustain the local fishing sector.

“I welcome this project, which will provide the trust with a modern facility to service the fleet and remove the health and safety challenges the old, inherited plant brings with it, future-proofing the harbour’s infrastructure and services.”

Eyemouth Harbour Trust’s business manager, Christine Bell, added: “We are delighted that Marine Scotland has awarded this grant and that we are now able to reinstate an ice production facility at Eyemouth. Provision of ice for our fishing fleet and visiting fishing vessels is paramount to being able to continue as a fishing port in the long term, maintaining the tradition within Eyemouth and contributing to the harbour and its locality in terms of the cultural and economic importance of the fishing industry.”