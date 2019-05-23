New development is providing 29 homes

Berwickshire Housing Association (BHA) is to build 29 affordable new energy efficient homes at Springfield Avenue, Duns, with work set to start this summer.

BHA purchased the site from Springfield Properties, one of Scotland’s leading housebuilders. The site purchase was funded by a Scottish Government grant and was supported by Scottish Borders Council (SBC). Planning permission has been given by SBC.

The Scottish Government has also given grant funding towards the construction of the new homes, with BHA funding the balance, and the work will be carried out by Springfield Properties. The development will contribute to SBC’s targets for much needed affordable housing for families in the Scottish Borders.

The development of 29 affordable homes will include a mix of house types comprising of four cottage flats, 16 two-bedroomed houses and nine three-bedroomed homes. It is planned for these to be completed by summer 2020.

BHA will be working with Springfield Properties for the first time on this development. They are well known for delivering high quality housing for registered social landlords and local authorities throughout Scotland and are committed to using Borders suppliers whenever possible.

This development will help meet the demand for affordable housing and addresses the housing needs of the area.

BHA’s property director Angela Taylor said: “BHA is delighted to be delivering these high quality affordable new homes in Duns, working with our partners the Scottish Government and Scottish Borders Council to provide much needed affordable housing in the area.

“We are looking forward to working with Springfield Properties on this project, our first development with them.”

Tom Leggeat, Springfield Properties managing director for affordable housing, added: “This new development will bring much needed homes to the area and create numerous job and contract opportunities for local trades and suppliers.”