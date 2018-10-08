New dementia cafe opened

A brand new service for those with dementia as well as their relatives and carers opened in Duns last week.

The Duns Forget Me Not Cafe is a friendly, supportive meeting place where people with dementia and their carers can meet others in a similar situation to enjoy refreshments, good company, information and support, and just to have a good time.

Alzheimer Scotland has opened the new facility in Southfield Community Centre, Station Road, Duns, where it will be open on the first Wednesday of the month between 10am-12pm.

For more information please contact: Rebecca Rogers at Alzheimer Scotland on tel: 07884187962.

Unfortunately no transport can be provided but all are welcome; people who can attend independently and/or for those unable to do so should bring a companion who can provide any support they may need.