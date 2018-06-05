New care drop-in sessions start

Berwickshire residents are being encouraged to go along to the health and social care What Matters hubs that are starting up in Duns and Eyemouth.

The once a fortnight hubs give residents a chance to meet health and social care partnership staff such as social workers and occupational therapists at either drop-in sessions or pre-arranged appointments, to get advice about social care and health services and activities in the area.

The first What Matters hub in Duns started this Tuesday, June 5, at the Old Post Office, 6A Market Square, Duns, and going forward will be held every second Tuesday between 11am and 2.30pm.

The What Matters hubs start in Eyemouth on Monday, June 11, in Eyemouth Community Centre in Albert Road, and will be held every second Monday, 11am to 2.30pm.

Information on offer includes ways that people can be supported to remain independent in their own homes, such as equipment and aids, transport or help at home. People can also find out what is happening locally that would enable them to take up a new interest, get some exercise, meet new people or take part in a volunteering opportunity.

The hubs are supported by organisations such as Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, the Borders community capacity building team and the Domestic Abuse Service who will be able to give advice and support or signpost to other organisations which may be of assistance.

Advice for carers is also provided.

Councillor Tom Weatherston, executive member for adult social care at Scottish Borders Council, said: “These drop-in sessions are an ideal way for people to talk to professionals in a relaxed, informal way if they are looking for guidance about what is available that would support their health and wellbeing.

“Appointments can be provided for anyone needing a more in-depth discussion about their social care needs. The sessions are also a way to find out about activities and events taking place in Berwickshire and the surrounding area that people might find of interest.”

Rob McCulloch-Graham, chief officer health and social care integration, added: “Both the partnership’s health and social care locality plans and the council’s corporate plan set out our commitment to working with our partners and the third sector to expand the community hub model throughout the Borders.

“It is already proving popular in other areas and I would encourage the people of Berwickshire, along with their families, friends and neighbours, to make the most of this new opportunity.

“The hubs are also an ideal way for people to be involved in the council’s #yourpart campaign by finding out more about how they could be supporting their own health and wellbeing by perhaps getting an aid or adaptation fitted, joining a community activity or volunteering with a local group.”

What Matters Hubs are also available in Peebles every Wednesday from 2-4pm and Hawick every Thursday from 10am-3pm. Appointments are available in other areas of the Borders.

For more information or to book an appointment, contact customer cdvice and support on 0300 100 1800 or visit: www.scotborders.gov.uk/whatmattershubs