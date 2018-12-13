New Borders based emergency service for pets is launched

A new emergency service for poorly pets launches in the Borders this week - the new e-vets acting as an A&e for sick or injured pets.

From Friday, December 14, the service will be open to clients of Border Vets (surgeries in Galashiels, Selkirk and Innerleithen), and Robert Young Vets (Kelso and Earlston).

Initially, e-vets will run at weekends, covering Friday night and Saturday from lunch time through until Monday morning. From early in 2019, it will expand to seven nights a week.

Pets will be cared for by vets Carla Murphy and Mel Broad who can deal with any kind of serious cases, including pets involved in road traffic accidents, poisoning cases, emergency operations and sudden illness. In January they will be joined by new emergency and critical care vet Rosemary Webster and veterinary nurse Lisa Scott.

Mel Broad said: “The number one aim is improving patient care because hospitalised pets will have 24-hour monitoring from vets and nurses. Traditionally, vet practices have provided their emergency service by day vets being on-call overnight. This can lead to vets being up most of the night and then having to complete another full day of work the next day.”

“The new service means vets are fresh and focused having had a good night’s sleep.

“More importantly, pets have been cared for overnight by vets and nurses working a shift so they too are fresh and ready to attend emergencies and provide continuous monitoring for hospitalised pet patients.”