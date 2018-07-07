New board members at BHA

Six new trustees have been appointed to the Berwickshire Housing Association board.

Lynn Gray, Clive Feeney, Graeme MacLeod, Sean Dickson, Paul Matthews and Susie McCosh bring with them a range of expertise in business, management, housing and community work.

They join Lorraine Tait (convener), Scott Holmes (vice convener), Tony Homer, Vivienne Cockburn, James Fullarton, Anne Rutherford, Andrew Brough and Jim McDevitt.

Retiring from the board is David Melrose, from Duns, who has served for 18 years and BHA has expressed gratitude to David for his excellent work and long service over that time.

The board has primary responsibility for approvals and reviewing the organisation. It has three committees (finance, audit and operations) that meet regularly throughout the year and work on delegated authority.