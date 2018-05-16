National pot hole fund needed to improve the road network

Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton is highlighting the Scottish Conservatives proposal for a pot hole fund of £100 million to be created over the next Scottish Parliament to support local councils road repairs bills.

Ms Hamilton held a members’ business debate in the Scottish Parliament and after hearing evidence from the Society of Chief Officer of Transport she has called on the SNP Government to introduce a pot hole fund.

At an average cost of £52 per pot hole repair, the fund would help fix nearly two million pot holes over the course of the Parliament with the fund allocated based on a percentage of the council’s road maintenance budget.

Scottish Border Council has set aside £22 million on roads and bridges and recently announced that an additional £1.8m investment announced to this year’s £2.6 million resurfacing programme to help repair 32 roads in the Borders.