Myname5Doddie charity

Support for the Doddie Weir Motor Neurone Disease Research Foundations continues to grow, with local Co-op stores and Borders Buses now on board.

Berwickshire & East Lothian Co-operative food stores have chosen Myname5Doddie/MNDoddie5 as their Charity of the Year 2019, pledging to raise £20,000 for the foundation. A series of events are being planned and stores are individually fundraising with hampers, raffles etc. Stores will shortly be receiving copies of Doddie Weir’s latest biography to sell towards their fundraising target.

And people driving the route between Edinburgh and Peebles will get a reminder every time they see the Borders Buses vehicle decked out in the former rugby star’s own tartan and highlighting ways to donate to the foundation, which has committed more than £2 million to MND research projects since November 2017.