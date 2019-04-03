MP’s marathon challenge

Borders MP John Lamont finished off another turbulent week in the House of Commons by running the Alloa Half Marathon in one hour 35 minutes and 28 seconds.

The break from the Brexit deadlock and endless votes was part of his training for this month’s London Marathon, to raise £5000 for Marie Curie Scotland.

“It’s been a busy time over the past few weeks and months which has made fitting in time to train a challenge,” said John. “However, running is a great way to unwind so it’s been good to have a reason to get out the door.

“All the money I raise will go to the Marie Curie team in the Borders. Their dedicated nurses provide the type of end of life care we all want for our loved ones. This work makes a huge difference to people with terminal illnesses and their families. My target next is to pay for 250 hours of care for terminally ill patients, giving them the choice to spend their final days at home, surrounded by loved ones in familiar surroundings.”

In last Wednesday’s series of indicative votes on Brexit Mr Lamont voted against six of the eight motions and did not vote in two (leaving the EU without a deal; and a tariff-free trade agreement with the EU for two years, the UK contributing to the EU budget). He voted against: Common Market 2.0; a customs union with the EU; Labour’s renegotiating the withdrawal agreement; revoking Article 50 and cancelling Brexit; and a second referendum.

John’s fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-lamont-mp