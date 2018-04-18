Motor cyclist killed in A697 crash south of Coldstream

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the Wooler to Cornhill road on Sunday, April 15.

The crash happened at around 12.05pm on the A697 near Crookham, Northumberland, close to the Blue Bell pub.

A black VW golf and a Kawasaki motor cycle collided; the motorcyclist, Jamie Robert George Paterson, 30, of Edinburgh, suffered fatal injuries.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing but police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area and has dashcam footage to call 101, quoting reference number 467 15/04/18.