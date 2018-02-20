Mobile bank visits targeted

Eight Berwickshire communities will lose their Royal Bank of Scotland mobile bank service in April when a new timetable starts.

In preparation for closure of the RBS Duns and Eyemouth branches, Morag the RBS mobile branch is scheduled to visit these two towns on a Tuesday, but visits to all but one other Berwickshire community will stop.

The mobile bank currently visits Greenlaw, Coldstream, Paxton, Allanton, Foulden, Chirnside and Ayton on a Tuesday. On Thursdays it goes to Ayton, Chirnside, Swinton, Leitholm, Greenlaw and Earlston.

The new timetable scheduled to start on April 30, will see it visiting Berwickshire on Tuesdays only - Greenlaw from 10-10.20am; Duns from 10.40-11.25am; and Eyemouth from 12.05pm-12.50pm.

Borders MP John Lamont said: “I am incredibly angry about these proposals.

“A huge number of communities across the Borders are set to lose the only access they have to face to face banking, on top of the closure of their nearest branch.”

An RBS spokesperson said: “Two customers per week, on average, were using the mobile branch during its stops in these towns, so we have relocated these stops to other nearby towns. We will continue to engage with customers impacted upon by this decision to ensure that they are fully aware of the different ways that they can continue to bank with us.”