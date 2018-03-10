Minimum speed for broadband

Borders MP John Lamont is welcoming new rights for broadband customers to exit a contract if their speed drops below what they were promised.

From March next year, providers will have to give a minimum guaranteed speed to customers at the point of sale. If the speed drops below this level, the provider has one month to improve performance before the customer has the right to walk away penalty free.

Mr Lamont said the measures will go some way to address the frustrations felt by many broadband customers in the Borders.

He said: “It is far too common for customers in the Borders to be paying for a broadband package which does not reflect what they were sold.

“People are rightly frustrated when they are told they will be getting a certain speed only for the reality to be very different.

“These new rules will make it so much clearer for customers what they will actually be getting before they sign a contract and give them a wider right to leave if the broadband provider does not deliver.

“For too long, people in many parts of the Borders have been paying too much for a poor broadband service and this has to end.”

The new right also applies to landline and TV packages bought with broadband.