Mini Clan cheque

Eyemouth RNLI station was presented with a cheque for £3250 by the Mini Clan following their annual Thistle Run which this year started at Newtowngrange and ended at Gunsgreen House, Eyemouth.

Mini Clan is open to owners of classic and new models manufactured between 1959 and the present day. In May this year almost 200 Minis drove into Eyemouth on their annual Thistle Run, raising money for the RNLI and SANDS (the stillbirth & neonatal death charity).

A group of Mini Clan members returned to Eyemouth at the weekend and on Sunday, August 19, presented the local lifeboat station with a cheque. “A fantastic amount, thank you from everyone at Eyemouth lifeboat for all your support,” said a spokesperson for Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat station.