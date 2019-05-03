Marine reserve’s co-ordinator post

The St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve is currently recruiting for a new co-ordinator.

This is an opportunity for someone to bring their business, leadership and communication skills, along with their enthusiasm and commitment for the marine environment and local communities to the voluntary marine reserve, the only one in Scotland and the second oldest in the UK.

The successful candidate will manage the team and all the projects - from mapping the seabed to leading school groups along the beautiful Berwickshire coast.

This one year post is funded by the Scottish Government and the European Community Scottish Borders LAG LEADER 2014-2020 Programme, which is also part financing the exciting ‘Seabed Interpretation Project’, developing virtual dives, an interactive web site and reality coastal tours, For an application pack email Sarah Russell, berwickshirecoast@gmail.com. Closing date 10/05/19.”