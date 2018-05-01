Marchmont House memories

Marchmont House, near Greenlaw, is hosting a special ‘Friends’ event on Saturday, May 5, for people who have lived, worked or attended school on the Marchmont Estate.

Guests will include a former head forester and head gardener, past pupils of John Watson’s School, Edinburgh, which moved to Marchmont House during the Second World War, nurses and care workers from the property’s time as a Sue Ryder Foundation care home, and descendants of previous owners.

The event includes a tour of the house, lunch and the chance to share stories, many of which will be collated by the Marchmont curator in an attempt to preserve these unique, personal accounts of the history of the 18th century property.

Hugo Burge, director of Marchmont Farms Ltd, which owns the house and estate, said; “It will be great to learn of the colourful and interesting history of the house first hand.

“It is by understanding the past and the DNA of the house - which pulses with creativity - that we can carry the community with us as we start a new chapter, aspiring to be a home for makers and creators.”

The ‘Grade A’ listed Palladian mansion was built in 1750 by Hugh Hume-Campbell, 3rd Earl of Marchmont. The house has just undergone a thorough and sensitive three-year restoration, which was described by Country Life magazine as ‘outstanding’, and for those who remember it from earlier times it will be an interesting visit to see what changes have been made.