Man charged with fraud over building work in Greenlaw

A man has been charged in connection with defrauding members of the public in Selkirk and Greenlaw.

Between January and June 2018 three homeowners in Old Bridge Road, Ladyshaw Drive and The Avenue had paid thousands of pounds for building work to be carried out on their properties.

Police were contacted after it was established insufficient work had been undertaken for the sums paid and a 41-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Commenting, Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples said: “We treat all reports of fraud with the utmost seriousness and carry out a thorough investigation whenever such offences are brought to our attention.

“If you would like to report a crime of this nature then please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”