Man charged with Eyemouth break-ins

A 36 year old man has been charged in connection with three break-ins in Eyemouth earlier this week.

At around 11.50pm on Wednesday, December 20, staff at the Ship Hotel in Eyemouth saw a man trying to gain entry to the building and chased him off.

Local officers were alerted before a second report, of entry being forced to a shed in Hurkur Crescent, Eyemouth, came in a short time later.

Both incidents were treated as linked and police subsequently responded to an alarm activation at Eyemouth Autocente where a man was found within a locked vehicle inside the garage.

Detective Sergeant Stevie Halls said: “Thanks to the vigilance and excellent support of various members of the local community in Eyemouth an arrest was quickly made.”