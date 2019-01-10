Man charged over revenge porn video posted in the Borders

A man has been arrested and charged after a video was posted online in the Scottish Borders before being removed.

The 24-year-old will appear in court at a later date and inquiries into the matter are continuing.

Sergeant Lynsey Thomson from Hawick Police Station said: “It is important that people are mindful of what is posted and shared online and the impact it can have on both themselves and others.

“Any reports of offences committed online will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found to be involved will be robustly dealt with.”

The explicit video involving two Borderers was released on social media last week and both parties involved in the video notified police alleging its release on social media amounted to revenge porn.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Friday, January 4, officers in the Scottish Borders noted statements from two individuals after a video appeared on social media before later being removed.”

Police say both victims were aware of the video and both consented at the time of it being filmed.

The video, of which at least four clips have been released, involves the man and woman engaging in numerous consensual sexual acts.

The Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm Act came into force in 2017 and makes it easier to prosecute so-called revenge porn. It covers photographs or films showing people engaged in a sexual activity which would not usually be done in public.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said at the time the act came into force: “Social media is great for people keeping in contact but it is also being used in an abusive way by some individuals, particularly around the disclosure of intimate images, or even threatening to disclose intimate images. The legislation makes it an offence to actually do so.

“If someone is convicted of this type of offence they could spend up to five years in jail.”