Make this New Year’s Day a day to remember

The festivities no longer have to end after Hogmanay - revellers can blow away any January blues and start 2019 in style with the New Year’s Day race day at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Geared towards both friends and family, join the exciting day of spectacular jump racing action which features one of the most historic athletic events in the world – the New Year Sprint.

Now a traditional highlight, the £30,000 Hogmaneigh Hurdle is not to be missed and forms part of a programme of over £100,000 and promises to be an exhilarating day of jump racing.

Doors open at 10.30am and, after a traditional piper welcome, visitors can experience a day of festive food, drinks and great racing.

There’s no excuse not to wrap up stylishly warm as Musselburgh Racecourse has launched its New Year’s Day race day fashion competition which will see one reveller receive a made-to-measure his or hers tweed jacket by Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers.

And to make it truly unique, the winner will be able to select their own choice of tweed for their fitted creation from Lovat Mill, the Home of Tweed.

There’s live music from Funkwagen, who will also be hosting the After-Racing Party, and live Scottish music from Reel Time in between races.

For the first time this year there will be a dedicated bus service available from Edinburgh, Dalkeith, Dunbar, and Galashiels direct to and from Musselburgh Racecourse. Tickets and full details available at www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk.