Major tourism campaign for south Scotland

A major new campaign promoting the south of Scotland as a holiday destination to visitors from across the world has been launched by VisitScotland.

A film encouraging visitors to ‘See South Scotland’ has been unveiled, as the initial phase of a two-year campaign to market the whole of the south of Scotland as a tourist destination across its global digital channels for the very first time.

The See South Scotland campaign, which has £500,000 of funding from the Scottish Government, will promote the south of Scotland as a tourism destination to key UK and European markets, focusing on coastal and forest activities in particular.

It will target potential leisure visitors from key domestic and international markets, encouraging them to visit the south of Scotland through the development of online content, foreign press trips, partnerships and digital marketing campaigns.

A dedicated See South Scotland campaign page has been created - www.visitscotland.com/seesouthscotland - with St Abbs Nature Reserve and the Southern Upland Way featuring strongly. The web site highlights 15 unexpected things to find in the south of Scotland, including surfing at Coldingham Bay, smuggling at Eyemouth’s Gunsgreen House and walking the Southern Upland Way.

Nine tourism businesses from the Scottish Borders and Dumfries & Galloway travelled to Amsterdam at the end of October, as part of the national tourism organisation’s first European Business Development Mission.

The VisitScotland See South Scotland film follows a family of four as they take a road trip through the Scottish Borders and Dumfries & Galloway - from St Abbs National Nature Reserve on the Berwickshire coast to the Mull of Galloway coastline on the west coast.

Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Tourism is one of Scotland’s key growth sectors and we want to enable the sector to grow sustainably.

“We are committed to promoting the south of Scotland as a tourism destination and this video is part of a larger, South of Scotland specific marketing campaign.”

Paula Ward, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “This film really does bring to life the dark skies, dramatic coastline and some of the world’s best walking and cycling routes on offer across the south of Scotland.

“It is a very exciting time for tourism in the south of Scotland with the launch of this ambitious two-year campaign to develop and deliver an ambitious, targeted and co-ordinated marketing programme that promotes the wealth of fantastic experiences on offer across the south of Scotland to European markets for the very first time.

“The time is right for tourism businesses in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries & Galloway to get involved and help encourage visitors from across the world to See South Scotland for themselves. A dedicated toolkit has been created for tourism businesses to access campaign material - I would encourage everyone to get on board.”