Loving our Borders volunteers

Borders volunteers were celebrated last month for the contribution they make to life in their communities.

Volunteer Centre Borders held their awards ceremony at Ednam House, Kelso, recognising volunteering in eight categories.

Award winners were: Young Volunteer of the Year - Caitlin Revel, for volunteering with the Brownies, Stable Life and Cheviot Youth; Adult Volunteer of the Year - Gale Coates, for volunteering with the Splash Project in Eyemouth; Golden Volunteer of the Year - Jean Murray, for volunteering with Central Borders Citizens Advice Bureau; Long Service to Volunteering Award - Jenny Mushlin, for volunteering with Borders Care Voice; Hidden Asset Award - Ruth Jones, for volunteering with Escape Youth Services in Hawick; Barry J Jackson Local Hero Award - Joe Devlin, for volunteering with Borders College and Momentum; Thinking Differently Award - Jock Shiells, for volunteering with Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland; Loving Our Volunteers Award - Rowlands Selkirk.

VCB executive officer, Gordon Brown, said: “Communities across the Scottish Borders, from Coldingham to West Linton, Newcastleton to Denholm, would not be as healthy and vibrant without the network of volunteers in those areas.

“’Loving Our Volunteers’ is a chance to acknowledge some of the outstanding efforts from just some of the thousands of volunteers in the Scottish Borders who everyday take part in activities which address such issues as social isolation, deprivation, inactivity, and inequality and contribute to sporting and cultural pursuits.

“By celebrating volunteers in this way, we hope volunteers feel valued, and that this will encourage more people in the area to volunteer. This is also a reminder that volunteers are not a resource to be taken for granted, but to be celebrated as often as possible.”

Councillor Shona Haslam, leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “Loving our Volunteers is quickly becoming a key event in the Border calendar. It is a wonderful showcase of the work done by thousands of individuals across the Borders in our communities.

“Whether it is youth work, shopping for an elderly neighbour, clearing the snow off your neighbours’ path or mentoring a young family, the work that our volunteers do makes the Borders a better place to live.

“It is great to have this opportunity to recognise that work.”