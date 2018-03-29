Lottery money for Chain Bridge

Restoration plans for the historic Union Chain Bridge over the River Tweed have secured £360,000 of lottery funding.

A first round bid by Scottish Borders Council, Northumberland County Council, Woodhorn Charitable Trust and Friends of the Union Chain Bridge to the Heritage Lottery Fund has been successful, allowing the £7.3 million project to move into a one year development phase. This will be followed by a second round submission to the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The first round HLF bid focused on conserving and raising awareness of the internationally significant bridge; the oldest suspension bridge in the world still carrying vehicles, which was built by Captain Samuel Brown,

The project also aims to raise the profile of nearby attractions, provide engineering learning opportunities, and develop cross-border heritage projects and partnerships. This includes using the bridge to develop educational resources and case study materials for teaching science, technology, engineering and maths subjects from primary schools to postgraduate level.

Robbie Hunter, chair of the Friends of the Union Chain Bridge, said: “I am thrilled that all the hard work has paid off and we have passed the first stage towards securing the future of this iconic bridge.

“I am confident that the restoration will provide great opportunities and benefits to this area and I look forward to seeing this project through to its conclusion.”