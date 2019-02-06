Longer platform at Reston Station

The new Reston station will have a longer platform than had previously been outlined when it re-opens between now and 2024.

A 10-car platform is being designed compared with the four-car platform originally envisaged. It will also have a northbound passing loop of 1km in length but there will be no southbound passing loop.

The news was revealed by Tom Thorburn, chairman of Rail Action Group East of Scotland (RAGES) at a meeting in Berwick organised by Berwick Regeneration Commission to discuss rail connectivity.

“Reston is going to be served by a cross-border operator,” said Mr Thorburn, who also indicated it would not be LNER or CrossCountry and that ScotRail would provide early morning and late night trains.

Rail campaigners are pushing for a better late night train service to Berwick, and at the meeting Northumberland County Councillor Georgina Hill, said: “The simple message from us for what we need in Berwick for residents, for tourism, and for commuters is later trains back from Edinburgh and from the south.

“The last train back from Edinburgh is 9pm during the week and 8pm on a Saturday and that causes problems as we try to promote Berwick as a good option as a commuter town, for residents wanting to go to football matches or the theatre and for promoting tourism. Berwick is an ideal place for people to stay for visiting the Edinburgh Festival because it’s a 45-minute journey but it’s not a very good option when the last train is 9pm or 8pm on a Saturday.”