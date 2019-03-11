Local support for final say on Brexit

Voters in the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency want a final say on the Brexit negotiations.

Campaign group Right to Vote carried out a survey in 31 constituencies, including Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, and they found that 55% of voters here who expressed an interest wanted a final say on Brexit, with 45% against.

The survey also revealed that in the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency: support for a final say in the Brexit process is highest among 18-24 year olds, at 70%; there’s similar support in the 25-34 year old age group, at 68%; and the least support for a final say is in the 65s and over age bracket, at just under half (47%).

Right to Vote was formed in January by several MPs in response to what it describes as the Government’s failure to navigate Brexit. Co-founders include Dominic Grieve, Justine Greening, Sam Gyimah and three MPs who resigned from the Conservative Party last month: Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Dr Sarah Wollaston.

Its chair, Dr Phillip Lee MP, was the first minister to resign from the Government to campaign for a final say on the Brexit process - and last month he was invited to meet the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street to discuss the campaign’s calls for a pause in the process and a final say vote.

Dr Lee said: “This brand new research is further evidence that the public mood is increasingly concluding that we need a final say in the Brexit process.

“Nothing approaches the promises that were made in 2016, and as it stands, everything is currently a mess – offering people a final say is quite simply the only credible solution available.

“We all need to take a time-out, to allow the public the right to vote and have a final say.”