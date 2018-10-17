Local marine reserve looks to coastal fund

St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve is hoping to benefit from a new Crown Estate Scotland local pilot scheme.

It is one of 11 organisations which applied to the scheme - designed to encourage local management of Crown land, seabed and coastline - to move forward in partnership with Crown Estate Scotland.

Five will move on to the second stage of the local pilots scheme process, with St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve being one of the six progressing to further discussions with Crown Estate Scotland about different types of agreements and partnerships that can enhance local involvement or management.

Crown Estate Scotland’s local pilots manager Tom Mallows said: “The standard of application was extremely high and came from a wide variety of organisations. It shows the appetite and enthusiasm that exists, and the potential to test different ways of managing natural assets in ways that benefit and empower communities.

“While we’re still in the early stages of the process, we’re really looking forward to working closely with these organisations to help them deliver on their ambitions, whether that’s through the local pilots scheme or other routes such as a lease or closer partnership working.”