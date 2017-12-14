Search

Live Borders’ offer work placements

Eyemouth Leisure Centre
Eyemouth Leisure Centre

Live Borders is currently taking applications for leisure assistants at Eyemouth, Kelso, Selkirk, Galashiels and Hawick.

In partnership with Skills Development Scotland, they are offering young people aged between 16-23 the chance of a career in the leisure industry through an eight week funded work placement.

Duties will include pool lifeguarding, customer service, reception duties, stock handling and cleaning.

You need to be a competent swimmer, and as part of the initial assessment you will be required to pass a swim test.

For more information or to apply contact: Direct Partners on 0131 476 9315 or email Debra debra@directpartners.co.uk