Live Borders looking for items for its Duns Dings A exhibition

Do you have objects or memorabilia that help tell the story of Reivers Week, which celebrates its 70 anniversary this year?

‘Duns Dings A’ is a special exhibition that will be displayed in Duns library exhibition room from Saturday, May 18, to Saturday, July 27, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Reivers Week, 75th of the Wynsome Mayde and 95th of old Infirmary Week.

Live Borders museum service are looking for material to go on show in cabinets/wall displays such as house crests or shields; hand ba’s; sashes, rosettes, ties, hats, bonnets or riding crops; prizes, awards or badges; orders of service, menus or scripts; etc.

If you have material you would like to loan to the museum service for the upcoming exhibition please contact Kenny McLean at Duns Museum Office by telephoning 01361 884114 or emailing kenneth.mclean@liveborders1.org.uk