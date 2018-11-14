Lisa takes Nepal cycle challenge

Eyemouth’s Bryan Webster declined an invitation to do the 350km Nepal Cycle for Edinburgh Medical Missionary Society but volunteered Lisa Sinton in his place.

To be fair, Bryan is in his 80s and knowing that Lisa was a keen cyclist when he asked here if she would do the fundraising cycle challenge in his place she agreed.

Since then Lisa, who works at Eyemouth Co-op, has been hard at work training and fund raising, and sets out for Kathmandu this Friday, November 16 to do the six day, 350km cycle ride raising money towards the building of a palliative care hospice at Pokhara, which currently has nowhere for people with terminal illnesses to die in peace.

All Lisa’s expenses have already been taken care of and all money from the fund raising appeal will go towards building the hospice.

Eyemouth Co-op has had a collection bucket at the tills, cake and candy stalls have raised hundreds, a local quiz night added to the money raised in Eyemouth and Bryan adds that Eyemouth Parish Church and others in the town have been very generous.

During the six days Lisa will: cycle through Kathmandu Valley with its temples and shrines; visit Chitwan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and experience an elephant safari; cycle past the dramatic snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas; finish in Pokhara, in a magnificent valley of lakes and mountains where she will visit an international health care project.

Bank details for donations: Sort Code: 80-13-57; Account No.: 00925482 For Cycle Nepal