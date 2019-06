St Abbs independent lifeboat received a request from coastguards to launch after reports of a faller from a cliff in the area of Souter Stell on Thursday evening, June 20.

Arriving on scene St Abbs Lifeboat recovered the causality from the shoreline and after securing them on a stretcher, placed them on board the lifeboat.

The casualty appeared to have sustained a broken ankle and on return to St Abbs harbour was handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.