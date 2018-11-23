Leisure and culture services

Funding pressures on charitable trusts such as Live Borders, who run public leisure and culture facilities, has prompted umbrella organisation Community Leisure UK to speak up on their behalf.

Cate Atwater, chief executive of Community Leisure UK, explained: “The charitable trust model has helped to protect and develop our public services in tough economic times. Communities need local, public leisure services, delivered by those who put the needs of their locality first.

“Many public services are now at breaking point. So, it’s a simple request now - if we want public leisure and cultural facilities and services to still be there in 10 years, we need to enable local authorities, policy makers and community leisure trusts to protect and invest in those services. It’s about more than financial investment - it’s about building a true, transparent and long-term partnership.”

Ewan Jackson, CEO of charity Live Borders, added: “Community Leisure UK is working on our behalf with government, NHS and other key partners so that we can protect our services, and ensure we can deliver the best facilities and services to support the health and wellbeing of current and future generations in the Scottish Borders. At Live Borders we are committed to a strategy where people in the region are healthier, happier and stronger.”