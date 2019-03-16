learning to plan, promote and manage events

Young people from across the Borders have been given a rare opportunity to plan, promote and manage two events as part of this year’s Children and Young People Festival.

Borders Young Creatives, funded by LEADER and Creative Scotland and run by Live Borders, involves a group of twelve 16 to 24 year-olds who have each been trained to become promoters in their own communities. And, after five months’ hard work and dedication, this innovative project is set to showcase its first two events.

The group has been working alongside Borders Live Touring (which offers village halls and community centres support for live performances of music, dance and theatre) and has chosen two shows to be part of Live Borders’ Children and Young People’s Festival. They will be responsible for promoting the shows as well as managing the events on the day.

The first show, ‘Paper Memories’ by Jabuti Theatre, is a new visual theatre show for children aged 7+, written by Mariem Omari and directed by Rachael Macintyre. The second show, ‘The Red Turtle’, is a beautiful, animated film of a magical-realist fable set in a vibrant, but sometimes forbidding tropical paradise. The film was nominated for an Oscar and received an award at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Ayliffe Rose, Youth Arts mentor at charity Live Borders says, “For the past five months, I have been working with this amazing group of 12 young people from across the Borders.

“ The project is really exciting and helps to empower young people in the creative sector. The group has chosen and organised these shows themselves and is really keen to make sure that as many people as possible know about them and come along.”

‘Paper Memories’ is on Sunday, March 31, 2.30pm at St Boswells Village Hall, tickets from £4.

‘The Red Turtle’ is at Heart of Duns Volunteer Hall on Saturday, April 13, at 2pm. Tickets from £4. Film rated PG.