Learning jobs market skills

A programme in the Borders that aims to give people with disabilities the skills they need to secure employment is going from strength to strength.

NHS Borders, Scottish Borders Council (SBC) and Borders College joined forces to bring Project Search, which started in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in 1996, to the region in 2016 and now their third intake of interns are about to start on the programme.

During the one year course the eight interns will undertake work experience rotations in various settings within the Borders General Hospital and community hospitals, acquiring competitive, transferable and marketable job skills as well as gaining independence, confidence, and self-esteem.

Rob McCulloch-Graham, chief officer health and social care, said: “Young people with a learning disability face many barriers to employment and Project Search has been highly successful in being able to deliver opportunities throughout Scotland.

“It is fantastic that we are able to offer a series of good quality internships to young Borderers. We are delighted to welcome our third intake of interns and wish them all the best of luck in their placements.”

As a transition programme providing training, education and work experience for individuals with learning disabilities and autism, interships are a workforce alternative for students in their last year of high school or at college. Young people aged between 17-24 can apply and are accepted through a selection process.