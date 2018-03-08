Learning in the work place

Six months into Modern Apprenticeship training with Berwickshire Housing Association Charley Hall and Katie Young are aiming for a career in housing.

Charley, from Chirnside, applied for an apprenticeship after reading about it on a website while Katie spotted the opportunity on her school bulletin board.

With a Modern Apprenticeship you learn on the job, work towards a qualification - and you get paid.

Speaking about working at BHA during Scotland’s Modern Apprenticeship Week 2081, Charley said: “My work with the housing officers has been so reactive, but in a good way. You see people getting a new home and they are so appreciative, then, you can get someone complaining that their neighbour has put their bins out in the wrong place.”

Katie from Coldstream, has spent her first six months in the corporate services and finance department and appreciates the support from staff members.

Katie said: “I love it. Everyone is so friendly and eager to help build our skills. There’s so much to learn, something new comes up every day.

“A Modern Apprenticeship was not something I would have thought of when I was younger but I am glad I have gone along this route rather than go to college.”

John Bain, resources director at BHA, said: “BHA is delighted to be working with our latest apprentices Charley and Katie. They give us their youth, energy and ideas and in return we can give them the opportunity to grow and develop their future careers.”

As Modern Apprentices individuals get the confidence and qualifications they need to succeed and businesses build the talent, productivity and motivation they need to grow.

More than 37,000 young people are currently working, learning and earning as Modern Apprentices and 91% are still in employment six months after completing their Modern Apprenticeship.

BHA will continue to work with schools on work placement, allowing students to understand the workplace.