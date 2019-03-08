Learn to cook on a budget

Cooking on a budget workshops are being held in 15 venues across the Borders, including four in Berwickshire, between March and June.

A free money advice service Financial Inclusion Project Borders (FIPB) is delivered by three Borders based housing associations, including Berwickshire Housing Association, and it is joining forces with social enterprise organisation You Can Cook to help people feed their families by ‘Cooking on a Budget’.

The first workshop is at Duns Volunteer Hall on Thursday, March 21, 12.30-2.30pm, followed by workshops at Foulden Village Hall (Tuesday, April 9), Reston Village Hall (Thursday, April 11) and Cockburnspath Village Hall (Tuesday, April 30).

Anyone interested in attending one of the presentations (they are open to everyone) should ring 0300 303 9696 to book their place.

At each workshop You Can Cook’s executive director Bosco Santimano and his team will cook two budget recipes, plus there will be tasting, advice, conversation and awareness of how supermarkets encourage us to buy what we don’t need. He will also give advice on the changes we can make to enable us to be more savvy with our food shopping.

Bosco Santimano said: “Having a healthy diet is the key and first step to leading a successful life.

“Budgeting and organisational skills will empower participants and give them the tools that will allow them to differentiate the cost of ‘ready meals/takeaways’ and cooking from scratch. This cookery session will reinforce to participants the ethos that cooking your own food is not only healthy but they will also know exactly what is in the pot while saving money.

“All our workshops encourage learning through active participation which allows everyone involved to interact and learn from each other.

“As an organisation with healthy living at our core, our ethos is to motivate communities and individuals to enhance their health and well-being through food.”