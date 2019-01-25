Latest rail campaign event

An event to promote rail connectivity between Edinburgh and Newcastle and Berwick, as a commuter town, is to be held in Berwick on Thursday, January 31, at the Town Hall at 7pm.

The event is being hosted by the Berwick Regeneration Commission and the speakers will include Dennis Fancett (chairman of SENRUG), Tom Thorburn (chairman of RAGES), Mike Paterson (regional director of Northern Railway), Stuart McNaughton (Northumberland County Council’s strategic transport manager), and Councillor Mark Rowley (Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for business and economic development).

It will be the third event in Berwick: the first BRC rail connectivity event was in January 2018 and a second one in November. Their aims include: improved rail services between Edinburgh Berwick; East Linton and Reston stations re-opened; regular day time local service from Newcastle up to the Scottish border; later trains to Berwick.