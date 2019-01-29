Late night armed robbery at Kelso shop

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Kelso’s Roxburgh Street at around 10.55pm on Monday evening.

A man entered the premises and presented a knife at the staff member before stealing three bottles of whisky and a quantity of cigarettes. After leaving the store the suspect turned right and headed back down Roxburgh Street, towards the town centre.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to come forward. Contact Galashiels CID via 101 and quote incident number 4441 of the 28th January or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall and wearing dark trousers with two high-vis stripes at the end of each leg, a dark tight-fitting jumper, dark grey woollen pompom hat with red and white patterning and a dark scarf obscuring the lower half of his face.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples from Galashiels CID said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the staff member and the other customers within the store, though, thankfully, no one was injured.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within the Roxburgh Street area on Monday evening, or anyone who recognises the description of the suspect.

“Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to our ongoing investigation then please also contact police immediately.”