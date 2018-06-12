Last branch of RBS closes in Berwickshire

The last Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Berwickshire closed its doors this week at Eyemouth, the Duns branch having closed last week.

Despite criticism from politicians and the public unhappy with the loss of their local RBS branch and its impact on local communities RBS has pressed ahead with its closure programme which includes six branches in the Borders.

The bank is well aware of local feeling and on its web site it states: “Royal Bank of Scotland Eyemouth branch will close as planned on 11/06/2018.

“Customers have said that they are unhappy about the decision to close Eyemouth branch.

“Customers have said they’re unhappy that their accounts will be transferred to Haddington branch and have asked for them to be transferred to an alternative branch.

“We’re introducing a new mobile bank so that you can still use the majority of the services you can today. You can access timetables here rbs.com/mobilebranch .

“Our local branch team have contacted customers to discuss their individual circumstances and ongoing banking requirements, and have offered help and support with the most suitable ways to bank in the local area.”

One concession agreed by the bank is a monthly community banking service at Eyemouth Library. The first session is on Friday, June 15 from 2.30-4.30pm, four days after the local branch closed. The community bank will be on Friday, July 27, 10.30am-12.30pm; Friday, August 10, from 10.30am-12.30pm; then on Friday, September 14, from 12.30-2.30pm.

RBS closed their Duns branch on Tuesday, June 5, the statement about customer dissatisfaction being almost identical to that of Eyemouth: “Customers have said that they are unhappy about the decision to close Duns branch and it may affect the local community.

“Customers have said they’re unhappy that their accounts will be transferred to Kelso branch and have asked for them to be transferred to an alternative branch.”

This latest in a series of bank branch closure leaves Berwickshire with only two banks - the Bank of Scotland branches in Duns and Eyemouth