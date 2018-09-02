Laprig Valley’s taste of success

Greenlaw-based artisan apple juice producer, Laprig Valley, is enjoying the sweet taste of success on the national stage.

Laprig, which previously received a gold Great Taste Award for its Bramley apple juice has been shortlisted in the Great British Food Awards this month.

Its most recent Great Taste Award was a one star for its Bramley apple juice to go with its gold 2017 Great Taste Award for its winter spice apple juice in 2017.

Great British Food Award judge Valentine Warner put Laprig on the shorlist for the non-alcoholic juice category alongside some of the largest beverage companies in the UK such as Fentimans Ltd, Belvoir Fruit Farms and Square Root London.

The shortlisting for the Great British Food awards comes just as Laprig is awaitdelivery of a new press to help expand production.

Lorna Fleming, co-founder of Laprig Valley said: “It has been a very exciting few months for us. Adding another Great Taste Award to our portfolio and being shortlisted in the Great British Food Awards with some of the leading brands in the industry is a real achievement.

“It is great to see our passion for great tasting artisan apple juice is being spread across the industry especially as we continue to grow our reach and production.

“Partnering with a number of new suppliers across Scotland has helped us to share our story. We are very excited for the future as we introduce new products and new production to our family business.”

Laprig Valley was founded by the farming family of Jackie and Lorna Fleming who have been producing apple juice at their Greenlaw base since 2006.

It produces single variety artisan apple juice from British apples - special apple juice varieties include Braeburn, Golden Delicious and Bramley.

It aims to use exclusively Scottish grown apples within the next few years for its apple juices which also include apple and chilli and apple and rhubarb juice.