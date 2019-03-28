Lamont votes no six times, no vote twice

Borders MP John Lamont at Westminster.
How Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Conservative MP John Lamont voted in the House of Commons indicative votes on Wednesday evening.

*No-deal: Leaving the EU on 12 April without a deal (160 for, 400 against) - didn’t vote.

*Common Market 2.0: Remaining in the European single market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU (188 for, 283 against) - against.

*EFTA and EEA: Remaining in the European single market but not forming a customs union with the EU (65 for, 377 against) - against.

*Customs union: Seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU (264 for, 272 against) - against.

*Labour alternative: Renegotiate Withdrawal Agreement to include workers’ rights, permanent customs union, and alignment to single market (237 for, 307 against) - against.

*Revoke Article 50: Cancelling Brexit if the UK gets within days of leaving the EU without a deal (184 for, 293 against) - against.

*Second referendum: A public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament (268 for, 295 against) - against.

*Standstill arrangement: A tariff-free trade agreement with the EU for two years, and UK contributing to the EU budget (139 for, 422 against) - didn’t vote.