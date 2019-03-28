Lamont votes no six times, no vote twice

How Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Conservative MP John Lamont voted in the House of Commons indicative votes on Wednesday evening.

*No-deal: Leaving the EU on 12 April without a deal (160 for, 400 against) - didn’t vote.

*Common Market 2.0: Remaining in the European single market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU (188 for, 283 against) - against.

*EFTA and EEA: Remaining in the European single market but not forming a customs union with the EU (65 for, 377 against) - against.

*Customs union: Seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU (264 for, 272 against) - against.

*Labour alternative: Renegotiate Withdrawal Agreement to include workers’ rights, permanent customs union, and alignment to single market (237 for, 307 against) - against.

*Revoke Article 50: Cancelling Brexit if the UK gets within days of leaving the EU without a deal (184 for, 293 against) - against.

*Second referendum: A public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament (268 for, 295 against) - against.

*Standstill arrangement: A tariff-free trade agreement with the EU for two years, and UK contributing to the EU budget (139 for, 422 against) - didn’t vote.