Lamont meets PM to talk post-EU fishing

Borders MP John Lamont met Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss the opportunities Brexit can bring the industry.

The meeting in Westminster last week was attended by other MPs representing fishing communities across the UK.

A recent YouGov poll commissioned by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation found that 79% of respondents believe the UK should leave the Common Fisheries Policy.

Mr Lamont believes that Brexit could trigger a revival of the Berwickshire fishing fleet.

In 2000 there were an estimated 184 fishermen in Berwickshire and the industry supported many more jobs in fish processing. Employment in the industry has fallen dramatically since then.

Mr Lamont said: “The EU’s Common Fisheries Policy has been deeply unpopular in Scotland and there is real positivity about the UK regaining control of our own fish stocks.

“Hundreds of jobs have been lost in the past decade in Berwickshire due to a decline of the fishing industry and the impact of the CFP. We now have a real opportunity to reverse this trend and to bring more fishing and more fish processing back to the Berwickshire coast.”