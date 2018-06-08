Kirk Square Kitchen - the place to be seen

Over 1300 people soaked up the atmosphere at Eyemouth’s fourth annual Kirk Square Kitchen event on Saturday.

“We were exceptionally lucky with the weather,” said Kerry Waddell, one of the Chamber of Trade organisers.

Loughs Home Bakery stand at Eyemouth's Kirk Square Kitchen.

“It was a very relaxed atmosphere with people enjoying the music provided by Eyemouth High School. The audience really appreciated the kids being involved and that’s something we hope to go forward with.

“We also had a visit from the Queen (Eyemouth Herring Queen Colbie-Kate), sang happy birthday to a 93 year-old and had an audience member do the splits! All in all, not a bad team effort for a Saturday afternoon in June in Eyemouth. Most of all we had all of you come along and support our event in lots of ways, so thank you, thank you, thank you to you all and also to our organising team and all our key support groups.”

This is the second year the event has been self-funded and with it growing in popularity with both stall holders and visitors there is the potential to extend down Manse Road.

“We are reluctant to move further out because Kirk Square provides shelter and the whole site works but we already go into Manse Road with the craft stalls so it’s something we can look at,” added Kerry, who thanked their partners the Herring Queen Committee, Eyemouth Rotary and Eyemouth High School.

Crowds enjoying the Kirk Square Kitchen's delicious food and drink, and first class live music.

The Tavern supplies Kirk Square Kitchen, Eyemouth with refreshments.