Juniors’ club rooms upgrade

Duns Junior Football Club’s changing facilities at Gavinton have had a welcome coat of paint courtesy of a BHA community award.

Berwickshire Housing Association, in conjunction with Novus Property Solutions and Dulux paint, offer supplier community grant to community organisations and Duns JFC successfully applied for one.

Duns JFC chairperson Richard Dobson explained: “Our long term goal is to have the changing rooms rebuilt and add more parking, as we have players and parents from all over Berwickshire who descend on Gavinton every week, but this will require a great deal of fund raising.

“BHA accepted our application and a site meeting was arranged with representatives of Novus and Dulux, to allow them to see the tired and neglected facility. Novus offered not only to paint inside and outside, but also carry out some repairs to the building. Dulux supplied all the paint.

“We are very impressed at the quality of the work: externally the timber clad walls look like new, and inside there is fresh paintwork and the patchwork ceilings have been over-boarded. We would like to say a massive thank you to BHA, Novus and Dulux for what they have done.”

BHA’s technical team leader Derek Szoneberg added: “We are proud to have been able to bring Novus and Dulux together through our community benefit scheme to carry out repair and redecoration to Duns JFC changing rooms.”