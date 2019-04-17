Jonathan installed as 2019 Coldstreamer

Coldstreamer 2019, Jonathan (Jono) Wallis was installed at a ceremony in the town’s Henderson Park on Friday evening, April 12.

As the region gears up for common riding season, Jono will represent Coldstream at towns across the Borders as they celebrate their individual festivals, with his Right Hand Man Christopher Lyons and Left Hand Man Stefan Home alongside him. They were in Henderson Park on Friday to support Jono as he officially took over as Coldstreamer from Stefan Home, who moves to the role of Left Hand Man.

Their first official duty of the season is attending the annual Riding of the Bounds at Berwick on Saturday, May 4, leaving from the town hall at 11am. Courtnay Grey as Berwick Chief Marshal this year will lead the riders out of Berwick and around the town’s boundaries accompanied by Vikki Irwin as Right hand and Rebecca Tait (nee Allan) as Left hand - an all female group of principals for Berwick this year.

It will be followed by a busy season of ride-outs, balls and social gatherings and events, until Jono finally gets to lead Coldstream’s own Civic Week celebrations, the last in the common riding calendar, starting on Sunday, August 4.

Coldstream Civic Week gets underway in Henderson Park with the official sashing ceremony on the Sunday, when Jono will be presented with the burgh sash and standard and charged to return them the following Saturday, “unsullied and untarnished” following the ride-outs to Norham (Monday, August 5), Birgham (Wednesday, August 7), the main ride-out of the week to Flodden (Thursday, August 8) and Leitholm (August 9).

For Left Hand Man Stefan Home this will be his third and final year as a Coldstream principal, having served as Coldstreamer 2018, and for Right Hand Man Christopher Lyons this is his first year as a principal.